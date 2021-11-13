.Alleges plans to sell ALGON to politicians

…Calls on Buhari, Obasanjo, Governors to intervene

By Chris Ochayi

The Interim Management Committee has raised alarm over alleged plans by powerful bloc to hijack the Association of Local Government Area, ALGON, for their own selfish gains ahead of the 2023 general election.

Recall the association is currently facing leadership tussle especially as a dissolved faction led by Hon. Alabi refused to obey an order of a competent court of jurisdiction restraining him from parading as leadership of the association.

The IMC in a statement in Abuja alleged that information at its disposal on Thursday revealed that the said Alabi has connived with a few persons to host a back door meeting with the All Progressive Congress, APC, leader in Abuja in solidarity ahead of the 2023 elections.

It however noted that the time of the meeting could not be ascertained, while insisting that the association is not for sale and its members does not comprise of just APC.

It alleged that, “Our attention has been drawn to plans by powerful shadow parties to buy ALGON for their selfish aim ahead of the 2023 general election. Let it be known in the public domain that ALGON is not for sale and will never be

“ALGON is non-partisan and a political, unfortunately a dissolved leadership led by Kolade Alabi is planning as we speak to mobilize people on behalf of the association to support presidential ambition an APC chieftain ahead of 2023.

“By this recent development it is therefore very imperative to know that the members of the association are not just privy to APC party members, but other political members are also members of the association.

“Alabi has been hiding under the wings of his godfather to perpetuate evil against the association as it is a well-known fact that Lagos has not been part of ALGON ever since Obasanjo opposed to the formation of development area which Alabi Kolade belongs to.

He is a chairman of a development area which is not recognized as one of the 774 recognized LGAs of the Nigerian constitution and he is currently under investigations radar of the anti-graft agencies for diverting over N5billion of association funds.

“The IMC is privy to intelligence that the overzealous chieftain of APC is hell bent on hijacking the Association structure for his political ambitions through Alabi and some disgruntled fellows who are still on the loose with the main agenda of denting the image of ALGON.

“We wish to alert the general public particularly the media houses, pioneers and stakeholders to look out for strange powerful shadow parties who are all geared up aiming to at having a grip on the soul of our association by having a deceitful back door meeting.”. It added.

The IMC however called on President Muhammadu Buhari, State governors and pioneers of the association to come to the rescue and salvage what is left of the association from the hands of Alabi and his cohorts.