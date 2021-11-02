Two men, Nafiu Saleh, 39, and Sanni Hassan, 25, were on Tuesday arraigned before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly stealing a commercial Bajaj motorcycle.

The defendants with no fixed addresses are facing a two-count charge, bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Oluseye Akinola, told the court that the defendants conspired to commit the offence.

Akinola said: ” Saleh and Hassan on October 9, at about 11: 30 a.m. allegedly stole a commercial Boxer Bajaj motorcycle with registration no: YYY 853 QS, valued at N480, 000 property of one Denen Isaac.

“Akinola said both Saleh and Hassan allegedly pretended to be passengers and stopped the motorcycle rider to carry them to somewhere, on the way, the defendants stopped and bought drinks.

“The defendants allegedly gave the rider the drink, after drinking it, he slept off and the defendants stole his motorcycle,’’ he said.

The offence was committed along Akala expressway, Ibadan.

Akinola said the offences are contrary to the provisions of Section 383 and punishable under Section 390(9) and 516 of the Oyo State Criminal Code 2000.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs Munirat Giwa – Babalola, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500, 000, with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the matter until January 25, 2022, for hearing.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria