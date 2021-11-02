Two persons died while 15 others sustained injuries on Saturday when a speeding DAF truck overturned at a diversion point on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The vehicle travelling towards Lagos was loaded with bags of onions and passengers when the incident occurred.

The accident which occurred around 6.30 a.m. led to a gridlock as the truck emptied the onions and passengers on the road.

Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the incident, gave the number plate of the truck as RBH 214 XA.

“According to eyewitness account the vehicle was approaching the diversion when the driver lost control, probably as a result of over speeding.

“It overturned in the process, spilling the onions it was carrying on the road, together with the 17 passengers atop the truck.

“Two of the passengers died on the spot while 15 others were injured,’’ he said.

Akinbiyi commiserated with the families of the deceased and warned drivers to reduce their speed while approaching diversions and construction zones in view of attendant consequences of over speeding. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria