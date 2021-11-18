By Bashir Bello – Kano

An 18-year-old teenager and an armed robber, Sabitu Ibrahim, on wanted list of the police force has been arrested in Kano State.

Spokesman, Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed the arrest, said two other persons and buyers of the stolen goods were also arrested.

DSP Haruna in a statement issued to newsmen said, “On the 24/11/2021 at about 1130hrs, team of Operation Puff-Adder led by SP Buba Yusuf while on intelligence-led patrol within Kano Metropolis arrested a wanted notorious Armed Robber, Sabitu Ibrahim, ‘m’, popularly known as “Aljan”, 18 years old, of Kaburma, Yan Daddawa, Dawakin Tofa LGA, Kano State, in possession of a Tricycle with Reg. No. GRR77QA and KAROTA No. KMC 1106.

“Aljan is in the wanted list of Kano State Police Command for series of Armed Robberies committed.

“On investigation, the suspect confessed to have conspired with one other, attacked a Tricyclist at Dorayi Quarters Kano, used a cable wire, attempted to strangulate and kill him, but he escaped with serious neck injury and they made away with his Tricycle which was found in the possession of the suspect.

“Discreet investigation also led to the arrest of one Abdullahi Suleiman, ‘m’, 28 years old, of Gwale Quarters, Kano and Abubakar Muhd, ‘m’, 21 years old, of Hausawa Quarters, Kano. Suspects confessed to have bought parts of the robbed Tricycle from Aljan, and another Tricycle with Reg. No. FGE212QX and KAROTA No. 4636 KMC was found in their possession.

“Sustained Puff-Adder Operations conducted on the 24/11/2021, led to the arrest of (1) Muhd Saidu, ‘m’, 31 years old, of Gobirawa, Yan Yashi, Kano (2) Abdullahi Tahir, ‘m’, 35 years old, of Kofar Ruwa Quarters, Kano. Five (5) Motorcycles suspected to be stolen were recovered from them. On investigation, suspects confessed that the Motorcycles were stolen. Investigation is in progress.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, C P Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko thanked the good people of the State for their prayers, encouragement, continuous support and cooperation.

“He urged residents to continue to pray for the State, the Nation and report incidences to the nearest Police Station and not to take laws into their hands.

“Rigorous Patrol and raids of criminal hideouts with continue throughout the State to complement “Operation Puff Adder,” DSP Haruna however stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria