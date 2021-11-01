By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

One person was confirmed killed and unspecified number of travelers kidnapped by bandits on Kaduna-Abuja highway on Sunday.

The Kaduna State Commissioner Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of Police, Mudasiru Abdulllahi and Garrison Commander 1 Division Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen. Uriah Opuene who led patrol of the highway on Monday, said 11 victims were rescued during the kidnap attack.

A Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) belonging to late Sagir Hamid, a former director with the FCT ,was recovered by the security.

READ ALSO: China cautions citizens to avoid parts of Africa amid kidnappings

The Police Commissioner Muiru Abdullahi confirmed one person killed, even though, he did not confirm identity of the victim, he said unspecified number of people were kidnapped, while 11 were rescued by the operatives.

The Police Commissioner told journalists that investigation and mission were ongoing to rescue others.

He however assured travelers plying the highway of their safety.

“For months the highway was safe until the recent incident ,” he said.

He said the security agencies will return to drawing board to discuss and will re-strategise to avoid future occurrence.

The Internal Security and Home Affairs, Commissioner, Samuel Aruwan described the incident as disturbing and assured that, the government has deployed four additional Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) as a measure taken to boost security along the highway.

Aruwan said it was sad that an innocent citizen was killed by the attackers and they went away with unspecified number saying security are pursuing them with the aim of rescuing the victims.

“As we speak there is an ongoing joint operations going across front lines locations ‎in the state which shows that security forces are up and doing. Security forces are not resting same with the state government ‎in securing the state.”

He tappealed to locals around Kaduna highway to assist the security agencies with intelligence information to enable them fight insecurity in the state.

‎Commenting on the shutdown of Telecommunication, Aruwan said it is not a deliberate policy to hurt the people but an action taken to enhance security In the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria