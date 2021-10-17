Zamfara Emir regains freedom after 32 days in captivity

By Ibrahim Hassan – Kaduna

Emir of Bungudu

After 32 days in captivity, the Emir of Bungudu in Zamfara State, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, has regained freedom from his abductors.

The Bungudu Emirate had on Saturday night, disclosed the development in a statement.

The statement read: “On behalf of the family and Bungudu Emirate, we wish to thank everyone for the prayers and support during this trying time.”

“We appreciate all the efforts of Kaduna State Government throughout this challenging period.”

“Our immense gratitude to the Zamfara State Government in playing a key role to see our father return home safely.

“We salute the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) for the support in facilitating the release of the Emir.

“We wish to plead with the public to respect the privacy of the Emir in the coming weeks as he receives medical attention and post-trauma management.”

The Emir and others, were on September 14, 2021, abducted by bandits on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

Vanguard News Nigeria