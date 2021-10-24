By Ibrahim Hassan – Kaduna

As the world celebrates World Dwarfism Day, the National Association of Persons with Physical Disability (NAPWPD) has stressed the need to engage more stakeholders in the campaign to raise awareness on dwarfism so as to reduce cases of stigmatisation, hatred and human rights abuse against them.

The association in a statement signed by Comrade Rilwanu Abdullahi to commemorate the International Dwarfism Awareness Day 2021,lamented that majority of persons living with dwarfism face all kinds of challenges on a daily basis which include calling them names.

“Every year on October 25, International Dwarfism Awareness Day celebrates little people.It is a United Nations day which seeks to use the day to spread awareness for achondroplasia, a bone growth disorder that causes dwarfism,” he said.

He said it is imperative to engage religious leaders, traditional title holders ,corporate organizations, NGO-CSOs, madia organizations,women and youth organizations to join the campaign so as to halt some activities related to the violation of human rights affecting persons with dwarfism.

The association called on Nigerians to sto discriminating on them in areas of employment, marriage and in other aspects of life.

“Achondroplasia means without cartilage formation. It occurs in one in every 15,000 to one in 40,000 live births. Those who have this condition are called dwarfs, which is why this condition is also called dwarfism..”

“While some little people still face physical and social barriers, many go on to lead fulfilling and active lives. Many with dwarfism drive, complete their education, get married, and even have children of their own. There are also many famous people with dwarfism.These famous people include actors, entertainers, comedians, musicians, athletes, and politicians.”

“One of the best ways to participate in Dwarfism Awareness Day is by learning more about achondroplasia. As you celebrate, spread awareness on social media with #internationalDwarfismAwarenessDay,” he said.

A dwarf living in Kaduna, Mohammed Rabiu,said he faced on daily basis,acts of stigmatization and hatred by some people.He therefore called on the National Orientation Agency and other organizations that fight for human rights to be more concerned about the life of people living with dwarfism in Nigeria.

