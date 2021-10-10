By Emmanuel Okogba
How Nigeria lined up
Okoye returns a number 1, Chidozie Awaziem starts at right back and Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun partner in the heart of defence, while Jamiu Collins.
The midfielder is made up of Joe Aribo, Frank Onyeka and and Ahmed Musa while there’s a three pronged attack of Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon and Kelechi Iheanacho.
*Nigeria enjoying a larger share of possession but no break through yet
*23rd Min: CAR player Jospin Gaopandia gets booked for a foul on Frank Onyeka
*28th Min: Nigeria doing most of the playing and find the back of the net through defender Leon Balogun 1-0, his first international goal
* Super Eagles have CAR pegged in their half as it enters the 34th minute
*Early substitue for CAR, Georgino M’Vondo replaced by Isaac Ngoma
*39th Min: Nigeria gets a free kick from outside the right side of CAR’s 18 yard box after a foul on Moses Simon.
*44th Min: Second booking for CAR’s Isaac Ngoma for a foul on goal scorer, Leon Balogun
*45th Min: Osimhen scores! CAR 0- Nigeria 2
HALF TIME
Nigeria gets on the way in the second half