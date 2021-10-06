Okoye

By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles first coach goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye has joined up with other members of the squad ahead of Thursday’s clash with Les Fauves of the Central African Republic.

Okoye was the only player missing as at Wednesday evening when the team held its first training session. However, a post on the Facebook page of the Super Eagles disclosed that the Sparta Rotterdam shot-stopper is now in camp, bring the number of players to 23.

The post read, “Good morning fans, we’ve got a FULL HOUSE! Maduka Okoye is here.”

Okoye, 22, made his international debut as a substitute in a friendly against Brazil in 2019.

His convincing performance at club level has led to him holding down the number 1 spot for Gernot Rohr side.

Nigeria will face CAR on Thursday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium before travelling to face Raoul Savoy’s men at the Stade De Japoma, Douala, Cameroon.

See list of full squad in camp below

Ejuke Chidera, Daniel Akpeyi, Onuachu Paul, Samuel Kalu, Kevin Akpoguma, Jamilu Collins, Innocent Bonke, Chidozie Awaziem, Taiwo Awoniyi, William Ekong, Frank Onyeka, Leon Balogun, Joseph Aribo, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Ahmed Musa, Shehu Abdullahi, Francis Uzoho, Kenneth Omeruo, Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Simon Moses, Maduka Okoye.

Vanguard News Nigeria