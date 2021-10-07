Why we’re different — Exness

From left — Adetayo Kennedy, Marketing Manager, Sub-Sahara Africa; Akinbiyi Saheed, Key Account Officer; Paul Margarites, Regional Director, Sub-Sahara Africa, Akinbiyi Saheed, Key Account Officer and Oluwatosin Joseph, all of Exness, at the partnership engagement meeting in Lagos.

Seasoned brokers, Exness, has said they do not just provide forex traders a platform, but also offer a wide range of financial instruments, including currency pairs, metals, cryptocurrencies, energies, indices, and stocks.

According to Exness, all the businesses are done at the highest level of transparency.

These, said Paul Margarites, Regional Director of Exness, Sub-Sahara Africa, differentiate them from others in the same sector.

Margarites spoke to Vanguard at Exness’ partnership engagement meeting in Lagos, during which some partners where honoured with awards.

According to Margarites, “We are not just about forex trade. Besides other financial instruments, we are concerned about the partners’ welfare, traders’ knowledge and job creation.

“This is why our interaction today is also about training, education and empowerment.”

On his part, Adetayo Kennedy, Marketing Manager, Sub-Sahara Africa, said Exness saw a gap and stepped in to fill it.

His words: “Since our partners are closer to the people, we are concerned about them and go the extra mile for them because the market is an interesting, but fragile, place.

“Again, besides being liquidity provider and a broker, we do currency pairs, metals, cryptocurrencies, energies, indices, and stocks.

“Above all, we do all these with the highest level of transparency. This sets us apart from others in the sector.”

Meanwhile, the partners that won at the event were John Greatman Noah, Great McAnthony and Henry Peter Smith.

Other Exness officials at the event were Akinbiyi Saheed, Key Account Officer, and Oluwatosin Joseph.

Checks revealed that as March 2021, Exness’ clients’ monthly trading volume reached $930.4 billion and their active traders around the world surpassed 187,000.

Vanguard News Nigeria