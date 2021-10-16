.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South East Zone, on Saturday, said they nominated Senator Samuel Anyanwu as their consensus candidate for the position of the National Secretary, ahead of the party’s convention because they wanted to sustain and reclaim the entire five states of the Zone for PDP.

The National Vice Chairman, South East, Ali Odefa, disclosed this in a statement to newsmen in Owerri, after their meeting.

Odefa said they settled for Senator Anyanwu, through a united voice and that their ability to come together for a consensus candidate has put to shame detractors who never wished the party well.

According to the South-East PDP Vice Chairman, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Southeast zone has once again displayed its maturity and readiness to reclaim all its stolen mandates in the zone through the peaceful and united manner in which the zone arrived at a consensus in nominating an illustrious son of the zone, Sen. Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu (Sam Daddy) as the zone’s sole candidate for the position of National Secretary of our great party ahead of our national convention.

“The PDP in the Southeast by this honourable and uniting act has once again put its detractors who thought that the fortunes of the party will be destabilized by the ceding of the plum position to the zone.

“The PDP in the Southeast is now more than ever prepared and ready for the task ahead. We are sincerely grateful to our leaders in the zone who despite their natural human differences have united and formed a common front in our avowed reclamation of the Southeast for our great party.”

“Despite the desperation of political jobbers and power mongers who have adopted all manner of undemocratic moves to lure away our members, the Southeast remains a stronghold of the PDP and we assure our teeming members and supporters that our great party remains strong, firm, on the ground and poised for victory as the 2023 general elections approach,” Odefa said.

