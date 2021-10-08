By Chinonso Alozie

The Nigeria Army, said it launched the operation Golden Dawn exercise in Imo State, to protect South Easterners returning for the Christmas period.

The Commander 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze, Brigadier General Raymond Utsaha, revealed this on Friday to newsmen from the operation Golden Dawn Military camp in Orlu, Imo state.

Utsaha said the operation which would last till the end of the year, would among other things ensure that the economic activities of the South East continue to improve.

He said: “The exercise operation Golden Dawn” is meant to “build on the gains so far recorded over the menace of IPOB and ESN by the security agencies so far” and that all “security agencies are involved in the exercise.

“The exercise aims to further secure lives and property of the people of the South-East in general and Imo in particular and to reassure citizens of the South East returning for the Christmas celebration of adequate security. He said the Operation will start in October and end on December 31, 2021.

“The troops of the Operation Golden Dawn will be quartered at Orlu for the rest of the year to ensure that socio-economic activities in the region and Imo State, in particular, will continue to take place unhindered.”

It should be recalled that the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma had launched the operation Golden Dawn which has its camp in Orlu from where they would operate.

