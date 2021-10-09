*Study my late wife inspired

By Dr. Dan Ikpechukwu, Atlanta

On hearing about the end of a 2-month strike by the Resident Nigerian Doctors, I heaved a big sigh of relief especially understanding that the sacred call of duty to save lives and ensure that Nigerians enjoy a reliable healthcare system remains important in their minds.

It is my hope that the Nigerian government would devote time to think about the global migration of healthcare workers including physicians which continues to generate considerable discussion and debate especially due to the impact on both sending and receiving countries.

The brain drains and gain factors draw some attention and present researchers with the challenges of exploring different perceptions from all sides of the spectrum. As the giant of Africa, Nigerian healthcare system is expected to be the envy of the world considering both our positive and negative influences on the global stage.

Governments from all local to federal, appear to have been failing in their duties of protecting lives of their citizens due to endemic corrupt practices by their officials. Government’s insensitivity to the plights of the citizens will be topic for another day. The concern here is to ensure that Nigeria does not continue to discourage healthcare professionals from dedicating time working in Nigeria rather than leaving for greener pastures.

It is predicted that United States will experience a shortage of about 125, 000 physicians by the year 2025 and Nigeria being a great supplier of professional healthcare workers in the United States may end up losing more doctors who may be likely lured to the lucrative healthcare practice systems not only in the US but also across most developed nations.

In 2012, during a dinner discussion, my high school sweetheart and late wife, Chinwe Ikpechukwu encouraged me to embark on a doctoral journey to study why Nigerian immigrant physicians go through a lot of career transition challenges in the United States, even after their initial education, training and practice in Nigeria prior to migrating to the United States.

Her motivation inspired me to seek divine direction for successful research capable of producing results which will help humanity. According Chinwe, our experience as immigrant professionals in the US, is worth researching on and documenting to help future immigrants in navigating their way through acculturation and assimilation. As she noted that though America is a land of immigrants, there may not be enough information on what immigrant challenges consist of and what may be motivating the immigrants to overcome such challenges. And it turned a successful research, helping me to bag doctoral degree at the North Central University in August this year.

Nigerians rank top as the highest African immigrants in the United States with a population of almost 400,000 and almost 4,000 of them are licensed physicians working across different healthcare facilities in the US. About 24% of immigrant physicians are employed in the United States healthcare workforce with majority of them as Nigerians. Despite career transition challenges associated with licensing/re-licensing and strict residency requirements, Nigerian physicians still show a great deal of perseverance to overcome the hurdles of living and practicing in their newfound home United States of America.

Adapting and assimilating to the more technologically advanced practice system presents its own challenges but the desire to succeed helps them in going through the arduous terrain of being fully accomplished as physicians in the US. The result of my research indicated that determination to succeed in practicing as physicians in the United States, was a strong motivating factor for the Nigerian immigrant physicians in overcoming career transition challenges in the United States.

Most of them interviewed revealed that their faith in God, the joy of still being an accomplished physician helped in strengthening their resolve to scale the licensing hurdles. According to some of them, the passion of practicing as physicians was quite intrinsic and served as a motivating factor to succeed in the face of obvious cross-cultural and career transition challenges in the United States.

My research further revealed that the average Nigerian immigrant physician was extrinsically motivated to overcome career transition challenges in the United States because of the love of family. To them, providing better life for their families was a strong factor apart from the fact that they see a better practicing environment in the United States more attractive than the one they left behind in Nigeria.

I was so amazed that despite the poor healthcare system in Nigeria, all the physicians interviewed reveal their thoughts and prayers for an improved healthcare system in their original country, Nigeria. The resilience of the average Nigerian in overcoming insecurity, healthcare, education and other challenges in Nigeria should be an encouragement for the government to embrace the realities of embarking on total overhaul of the healthcare system in Nigeria by improving on the structures and equipment to guarantee better life for the citizens. It is just not enough for federal government to allocate funds to pay the doctors their allowances and salaries, but also improve on the facilities and equipment they use especially in the government owned hospitals.

The six weeks’ time limit given by the doctors to see that their demands are met should be taken serious by the Nigerian government to ensure that not only are the doctors well remunerated, but also improve on the Nigerian healthcare system in general to resist the temptation of doctors fleeing the country for overseas. With a population of more than 200 million, Nigeria can only boast of 42, 000 doctors which leaves the almost 5000 patients to 1 doctor. This statistic truly begs for serious attention.

If health is wealth, one might be tempted to ask why wealthy Nigerians hardly trust Nigerian indigenous healthcare system and would quickly jet outside the country for medical attention and emergencies. Why have they not influenced improved healthcare system by updating all facilities with modern equipment? A better and improved Nigerian healthcare system is more likely to prevent the frequent emigration of doctors from Nigeria.

If not put on check, there is likely going to be more exodus of Nigerian doctors as the demand for their services by other countries continues to be on the increase. Poor Nigerian patients end up being at the receiving with little or no care where mostly government healthcare institutions are ill-equipped to handle even simple procedures.

A total revolution of the healthcare system has become inevitable especially in the face of impending global virus pandemics. The time is now for the government to act and the citizens to demand for their healthcare rights.