Thierry Henry has weighed in on why Argentine forward, Lionel Messi seems to be having a tough start to life at the French capital club, PSG.

Messi who joined from Barcelona has strugged with finding goals in Ligue 1.

Henry believes his former teammate at Barca has an isolated role on the pitch and this is giving Kylian Mbappe all the time under the spotlight.

Messi has scored three goals in three Champions League matches, but his underwhelming performance in the league worries the former France international.

“He [Messi] is isolated, he is on the ball less. “I wouldn’t say he’s sad, but he’s isolated. I prefer him through the middle”, Henry told RMC Sport.

“I’m having trouble with Leo out on the right. In the middle, he can set the tempo. Something needs to be found in order to get Mbappe, Neymar and Messi to play together.”

“I don’t think he can make the difference on the right, but then I don’t have the exact details from the tactical standpoint,” Henry added.

“Obviously, when you stay high up and you get out of the way, you won’t have an impact. Then you have fewer balls going towards him.

“Messi doesn’t speak a lot, he speaks with the ball,” Henry said. “For now, it’s Kylian’s team. Kylian is the one who’s making it shine most of all. The ball goes more towards him.

“At any single moment, there can only be one conductor, otherwise you can’t play at the same tempo. And in this team, there are too many conductors.”

Messi left Barcelona in August 2021 after a trophy-laden 17 years.

