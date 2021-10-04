By Arogbonlo Israel

Following the global outage of some social media platforms, WhatsApp has said it is currently working to get back.

Vanguard reports Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp owned by Facebook, and run on shared infrastructure, all completely stopped working shortly before 5pm on Monday.

This is not the first time this year social networking apps have suffered an outage.

In April and June this year, the social networking sites all went down due to a “network configuration issue”, a development that affected their users across the globe.

Users were not able to send messages, receive messages on Whatsapp, as all the messages and chats were left undelivered.

Reacting to the recent outage, WhatsApp on its verified Twitter handle wrote;

“We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience.”

Screenshot of tweet below;

