The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has reacted to the arrest of veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu.

Chiwetalu Agu was arrested by the Nigerian Army at Upper Iweka, Onitsha, Anambra state for putting on Biafra regalia.

He was allegedly taken to 82 Division Enugu on Thursday. When contacted to react, Emeka Rollas condemned Chiweta Agu’s action, noting that he shouldn’t have wore Biafra regalia, considering high rate of insecurity in the state.

He said that the Guild is doing everything possible to ensure Chiwetalu Agu is released. “I don’t know why he put on Biafra regalia. The state is hot. We are in talk with the military officials to ensure he his released. I heard they have taken him to 82 Division of the Nigeria Military base. We will do our best. Please I will call you back”, he told to our correspondent.

Vanguard News Nigeria