Tractor and irrigation facilities launched for the project.

The Cross River Basin Development Authority has said its dry season farming programme is an attempt to revolutionaries the farming calendar for an all-year-round engagement of farmers in the catchment.

The Managing Director of the Authority ENGR. Bassey Nkposong made the disclosure recently in Ogoja, Cross River State while flagging off the 2021 dry season farming calendar.

Engr Nkposong said apart from ensuring a high yield of grains, dry season farming makes weed control less tedious while at the same time reducing disease and pest attacks on the crops. He said the Authority was interested in ensuring that farmers from the catchment realize their full economic potentials as their per–capita income was bound to increase as a result of high demands for their product.

The Chairman of Ogoja Local Government area Hon Emmanuel Ishabor said as the food basket of the state, farmers in the Local Government have been given another lifeline with the introduction of the dry season farming.

The council Chairman thanked the Cross River Basin Development Authority for selecting the Ogoja project as a demonstrative hub for the program which he said would change the fortunes of the farmers in the area.

Some farmers who spoke with our correspondence call on the Authority to set up a farm committee that would interface with the farmers with a view to updating the Authority with the challenges and successes of the programme.

The event which was attended by Community Chiefs, women leaders, and farmers, also featured the commissioning of a tractor and irrigation facilities for use in the project.

