By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Against speculations of a possible implosion within its ranks, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has assured of its readiness to go into the 2023 general elections as one united entity.

National Secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja while inaugurating the State Congresses Committees.

“We expected that every bickering be nipped in the bud, so we circle the wagons and approach 2023 elections as a unit, notwithstanding the family misunderstandings that may exist. Mr. President as our father had encouraged the setting up of the National Reconciliation Committee in order to further provide avenue and channels for persons to ventilate their grievances and essentially achieve unity”, he stated.

He however conceded that to manage even a nuclear family is not a very easy task, let alone managing a political family of millions of persons with varied interests, aspirations and expectations.

“That is why all reasonable party men/women must give accolades to H.E Hon. Mai Mala Buni for the great work he is doing, especially with the harvest of political heavy weights into the party.

“Mr. President, as the leader of the party had in his wisdom, directed that the party be returned to the people and that is the trajectory the party has been moving. The party is being returned to the true owners of the party – the masses”, he stated.

Akpanudoedehe recalled how on Tuesday the Senate had okayed the direct mode of primaries for nomination of candidates and also approved the electronic transmission of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, subject to harmonization by the joint Committee of the National Assembly.

He said; “Our party members can now appreciate the wisdom of the leader of our party – President Buhari when he pushed that the party be taken back to the grassroots.

“Therefore, it behooves on us as party leaders to sustain the progress we have made and the gains we have recorded thus far.

“As Chairmen and Secretaries of the States Congresses Committees you are expected to conduct yourself in a manner that engenders confidence in the process.

“The party’s guidelines for the exercise and the constitution of our party shall be your guide”, he added.