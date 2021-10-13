Ezenwa

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of General Site Solutions, GSS Group, Chukwudi Ezenwa has said that the firm will stop at nothing in boosting and sustaining the confidence of its clients.

Ezenwa also assured that the firm will continue to create and provide business solutions that would consistently surpass the expectations of existing and prospective clients.

He stated this while speaking as a guest on “My Real Estate Secret with Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo, African Real Estate Mogul,” a live streaming session on Instagram.

Ezenwa, a top-class architect, admitted that he stumbled on hidden treasures in the real estate sector in 2015.

He, however, revealed that he started getting clearer pictures about valuable opportunities in the sector through making and professionally packaging blocks.

He also acknowledged that he was further inspired to seriously harness opportunities in the sector, after a chance meeting and conversation with Kennedy Okonkwo, recognised business tycoon.

“Our vision primarily centres on solving problems for our clients and that has been our stay-power. Despite mounting challenges like Covid-19 pandemic, we fully focused on delivering value and sustaining the loyalty of our clients,” stresses the GSS boss.

Okonkwo, who is equally passionately building great brands as well as equipping the next generation of entrepreneurs, described Ezenwa as one of the promising stakeholders in the real estate sector and further pledged to offer him maximum support.

The untiring philanthropist also advised anyone seeking meaningful inspiration especially how to unlock opportunities in entrepreneurial space to like and follow Ezenwa on his social media handles. “Chuks, I have lots of people but I have seen a dependable ally in you. Anywhere you wish to go, I will be there to cheer you up. I am very proud of you,” Okonkwo proudly assures.

Meanwhile, Okonkwo, who is the Founder and CEO of Nedcomoaks Limited, a leading real estate firm, explained that he created the virtual interactive forum as part of activities heralding his birthday as well as to use established business titans in unsealing the secret of the rich and the wealthy as well as high profit-yielding investment opportunities in real estate.

He equally strong admonised existing and intending real estate practitioners to guide against certain practices. These, he noted, include not conducting market-based research, building happy tribe of workers or understanding land use charge. “I call them common mistakes but they are huge mistakes that some real estate developers make, he notes.