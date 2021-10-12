Nothing beats the power of fast internet connectivity these days; so many businesses both private and public, government organizations, educational institutions and corporate bodies have begun to reap the benefits of having an online presence.

Today however, we are also moving fast beyond just having an online presence, to having one that is rich in informative content, user-friendly interfaces, and other features that would make potential clients visit again and again.

All the above are what Enrol.NG promises to offer to private individuals, business owners, government parastatals, educational institutions, religious and social organizations, who are looking to take their brands, ideas and businesses to the next level with a strong identity online.

Enrol.NG is the new innovative way of Web hosting platform in Nigeria and beyond. Over the years, we have built the platform on top of Microsoft Azure with the best security, and scalability, and with a formidable record for not just domain registration or hosting websites, but also for rendering continuous web-management services to our clients.

In an online interview, the CEO of Velvot Group the parent company of Enrol.NG Mr Aliyu Garba spoke about how the firm has grown to deliver premium services to their clients, irrespective of the type or size of their clients. Enrol.NG boasts of different packages that would suit any business or group; not only this, but also the cost of each of these packages is pocket-friendly for the average Nigerian or organization.

Mr Aliyu stated that his platform is not just out to make money in the name of domain registration, hosting websites or providing web-related services, but the main purpose of its existence is to offer value to everyone who patronizes them. This is why the mission of Enrol.NG is simple: to make life easier for website developers and their customers, and they do this by offering easy-to-use, fast and reliable web hosting services.

Among the various packages Enrol.NG offers include:

Cloud Hosting that is up to 10 times faster than regular web hosting.

Basic Shared Hosting, which comes at a very affordable price of #1,817 monthly. Its features include a single website, 50GB SSD storage, unmetered bandwidth, standard performance, 1 included domain, 5 parked domains and 25 subdomains.

Plus Shared Hosting; this comes at the rate of #2,737 monthly, and has unlimited websites, unlimited SSD storage, unmetered bandwidth, free SSL certificate, standard performance, unlimited domains, unlimited parked domains, unlimited subdomains, spam experts and 1 Microsoft 365 mailbox which is free for 30 days.

Choice Plus Shared Hosting; at the rate of #3,197, the package offers unlimited websites, unlimited SSD storage, unmetered bandwidth, free SSL certificate, standard performance, unlimited domains, unlimited subdomains, spam experts, domain privacy +protection, free site backup for one year, and 1 Microsoft 365 mailbox free for 30 days.

Pro-shared Hosting; the price goes for #6,417 per month and offers unlimited websites, unlimited SSD storage, unmetered bandwidth, free SSL certificate, high performance, unlimited domains, unlimited parked domains, unlimited subdomains, 2 spam experts, domain privacy + protection, site back-up for hosting terms, dedicated IP, and 1 Microsoft 365 mailbox, which is free for 30 days.

Shared Hosting; starting from the rate of #3500 offers hosting resellers access to their own WHM backend, where they can create new users and manage their existing users easily and efficiently.

Other packages include Dedicated Servers, which also gives hosting resellers access to their own WM backend, so they can create new users and managed old users, and it goes for an affordable price of #8,000

VPS Hosting offers the same features but works at a faster speed than the others, and the price ranges from #16,000. There is also the main Reseller Hosting which combines the above features, but also works at a very high optimal level in terms of speed and connectivity, and it comes at the rate of #2000. Other packages exist which come at cheaper or expensive rates, depending on what clients or web hosting or reselling firms want.

Enrol.NG is proving through its services that it has just the answer to every business or organization, as they not only render services to website hosting agents or resellers but to any individual, organization or group that seeks to enjoy the positive benefits of the web.

Some of the benefits Enrol.NG offers to its clients include but not limited to the following: Quick and easy setup, which gives optimal performance; quick and fast websites; powerful optimized Word-Press hosting; affordable domains; and user-friendly guides for all their clients.

We are currently running a .NG domain name promo from #9,500 to 4,800; you can’t go wrong with .NG domain which gives your idea an online presence and identity.

Mr Aliyu Garba said that soon Enrol.NG will take over the web-space, not only in Nigeria, but across Africa, and the firm envisages partnerships with super tech companies like Microsoft, Amazon and Google.