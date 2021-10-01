Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state has called on Nigerians not to allow divisive sentiments to put the country asunder in the race towards building a better, stronger and united nation.

The governor made the call in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina, by the Director-General (DG), Media and Publicity to the governor, Alhaji Abdu Labaran.

Labaran said that the governor revealed that whatever affects one part of Nigeria affects all of the country, saying, “It is in the interest of us all to collectively face any challenge affecting a section of the country.

“Doing otherwise will only give room for adversity to envelop the whole country. Let us also put aside our different tongues and creeds and confront our challenges as Nigerians.”

According to Labaran, the governor also called on Nigerians to remain steadfast in their belief for a strong and united Nigeria.

He quoted Masari as saying that, “this was necessary because the country is marking its 61st anniversary of political independence amidst daunting security challenges”.

Labaran said that the governor observed that no nation could achieve its goals whose citizens are constantly in conflict with one another on account of divergent tendencies.

“For Nigeria to develop into the country of our dream, we should make no room for tendencies that will exploit our fault lines and pitch one section against another in a needless confrontation.

“As the nation ages, our attitude should reflect the journey which has brought us this far together, and the reason behind the journey,” Labaran quoted Masari as saying.

Labaran said, “Masari expressed worry at our tendency to regard the travails of the section of the country that is not ours with a lackadaisical attitude, saying that such an attitude is not helpful to the collective interest of the nation.”

He also called for more support to President Muhammadu Buhari, to enable him succeed in repositioning the country towards the path of sustainable development.

Labaran quoted the governor as saying, “The President needed our sustained commitment and prayers to enable him successfully continue in the path he has started to steer the nation through the numerous challenges confronting, and even threatening its corporate existence.”

He also urged Nigerians to support and appreciate the security agencies in their efforts to bring an end to the various security challenges confronting the country.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria