By Chioma Onuegbu

A business management expert, and Chief Operating Officer of Market Insight Nigeria Limited, Mr. Ofonime Eset has said the organization has launched online market research service platform, aimed at assisting companies, organization and individuals make better informed business decisions.

Eset who disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Uyo, explained that companies, organizations and even individual do not suffer ‘crash and burn” or keep failing in their businesses because they are not good at what they do, but because they lacked the right knowledge about the business.

He noted that many organizations and individuals in the country don’t conduct market research which helps you to determine whether you should scale up, or scale down a particular business, or if you should introduce a product or not.

His words, “The MarketInsight Nigeria Limited is a market research service. The service is offered through the online platform ,”www.Marketresearch.com.ng” where organizations of any size can create their research projects with screener questions, scale based, multichoice or other types of questions.

“We have seen different organizations struggle with gathering data on the streets in Nigeria, some small organizations don’t have the manpower or resources to carry out the activities involved. Most organizations don’t conduct market research.

“Even the ones that do cannot get meaningful insights out of the data they generated. These are problems we are looking to solve with our online platform. We provide services that help organizations, individuals to make better informed business decisions.

“Gathering real market data in Nigeria for new product development or making market entry decisions or for making any type of decision involves a lot of work in activities such as creating questionnaires, deciding on segments of the population to get data from, deciding what good looks like in terms of expected outcomes, talking to respondents either by conducting face to face interviews, or phone interviews.

“So we are interested in helping individuals, organizations, big companies make informed and better business decisions. We have seen many individuals, big businesses, crash and burn. So now we are providing the service that will help them to make more mistakes, but to stay afloat”