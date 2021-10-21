Not many people knows that Networking comes with many advantages. However, the likes of Crystal Cummings realized early that Networking strengthens business connections. Gives access to jobs opportunities, advances career and raise your profile.

Crystal Cummings, is a seasoned business consultant a youth mentor and a motivational speaker. Born and raised in a small twin island Republic in the Caribbean, Trinidad and Tobago. She pursued a glamorous career in the hospitality industry after completing her studies in culinary arts, travel tourism and hospitality management.

Her area of expertise is customer service and restaurant management. after years of volunteering and counseling youths in foster care.

Crystal started a career in mentoring and motivational speaking. She started an NGO called youth transformation association where she held motivational seminars and worked with different successful organizations, helping young people either to go back to school, establish businesses for them, or offer counseling to those in need.

Speaking with influential journalists in Lagos she explained how she started. Her words;

“No man is an island and we all need a network, I learned a long time ago that your network is your networth. I credit my success to my business network called Mastermind leaders in Trinidad and Tobago which is a group of entrepreneurs and businesses people who offer mentoring, consulting and other services to help young entrepreneurs like myself grow and get started.

“I was able to start a successful business back home because of Mastermind leaders and being here in Nigeria I see the need for such organisation that can help entrepreneurs startup to scale up with the right resources, information and guidance. Lagos connect was born as a result”.

Speaking on the challenging aspect of the business she said. “Getting people to understand that they need a community is a challenge because a lot of entrepreneurs think they can do it on their own and they fail because they didn’t ask for help or they didn’t have a network to leverage from. Consequently, the need for Lagos Connect Business Information Session & Business Networking Seminar coming up on the 30th of October at Kingfisher Africa restaurant lekki phase1.

“In this Seminar we will discuss three main areas every business professional need to master in order to run a successful business

“We have renowned guests speakers including Clara Chinwe Okoro CEO-Brand World Media, Enajite Oweibo CEO-Luster Consulting Ltd, Crystal Cummings CEO-Crystal Gem Services (Host). They will be discussing the importance of digital marketing, personal branding and customer service for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

“After the information session we will move on to the networking aspect where each person has a chance to pitch their business and brand to the audience.

“The final phase of the event is the networking where everyone gets to interact with each other and make valuable business connections.

Crystal believes in investing in a career that has endless possibilities. She noted that the government has lots of programs, grants and opportunities available to entrepreneurs and small businesses but due to the disconnect, most entrepreneurs either don’t know of these opportunities or don’t know how to qualify for the opportunities.

“My plan is to work with the government to bridge this gap”. She said.