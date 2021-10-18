…Takes campaign to Epe

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The management of Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, has stressed the need for communities to ensure a healthy, clean environment as part of efforts towards achieving cleaner Lagos in the interest of the general public.

The Managing Director, LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, gave the charge when he led agency’s delegates to Epe Local Government Area, LGA, Ita Marun Secretariat, on community clean-up campaign at the weekend.

Odumboni, expressed displeasure at the poor waste disposal habit of the people, as well as their poor response to payment of waste, urging them to collaborate with government in making Lagos State cleaner, healthier, particularly, post COVID-19 pandemic.

He, however, promised to turn around waste management in the Epe Campus of the Lagos State University, as he solicited their collaboration to develop LAWMA Academy.

The LAWMA boss, therefore, urged the council managers to embark on aggressive sensitization, saying, ” You need to mobilize residents to pay their waste bills and properly dispose their waste to ensure effective management.”

Chairman of the council, Princess Surah Animashaun, promised to work with the relevant authorities to ensure environmental sanitation.

Animashaun commended the efforts of the agency and admonished residents to reciprocate LAWMA’s gesture by putting up an environment-friendly habit.

Also speaking, High Chief Agbon, who represented the Oloja of Epe, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun, lauded the effort of LAWMA but solicited for recruitment of more personnel to expand the existing workforce, as well as improved pay package to boost their morale.

Similarly, Chief Quadri Ojiga Ogboro, who represented the Olu Epe, Oba Shefiu Adewale, saluted the determination of LAWMA’s managing director, to make Epe one of the cleanest cities in the state.

Alhaji Ogundipe Akewushola, Vice-Chairman of the Community Development Committee in Epe, chronicled the operations of LAWMA in the town since the 80s and expressed deep appreciation of its performance so far.

Vanguard News Nigeria