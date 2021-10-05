.

By Esther Onyegbula

The convener of the United Breeds Foundation, Anthony Abakporo, has called on parents, political, religious and community leaders to come together and fight against drug abuse which he said has infiltrated our community and ruining the youths.

Abakporo, made the call at the just concluded Walk against hard drugs and harmful vices organised by United Breeds Foundation in Festac community, Amuwo Odofin LGA, Lagos state.

Lamenting, Abakporo said it may be difficult to totally eradicate drug abuse but the menace could be reduced to a little percentage of no significance.

“It is unfortunate that drugs and cultism are looking legal to our youths and we are losing great minds to these vices. The walk against hard drugs and harmful vices in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area is part of our campaign and door- to – door sensitisation exercise to discourage a reasonable number of youths from engaging in the use of hard drugs and harmful substances.

A lot of people have died from drug addiction, which is why we encourage families to come out and seek help. The fight against hard drugs is not only for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies,” he added.

Re-instating its commitment to curbing the use of drugs and harmful substances, within the Local Government, The Chairman of Amuwo-Odofin LGA, Dr Valentine Buraimoh noted that “we are aware of these vices and the effect of hard drug in our youths especially now that it is ravaging the primary school system, especially the teenagers. We have given the youths the opportunity of showcasing their talents through pitching their ideas and empowering them.”

According to Buraimoh who was represented by the local government Chief Staff, Hon Olusegun Idris, “the only way to curb these vices is through engaging the youths in positive activities that will make them feel they are part of the government. Part of this engagement is through training workshops that will make them self reliant and providing skill acquisition.

“In the last seminar we had on how to curb the use of hard drugs, we discovered that primary pupils are taking hard drugs. Unfortunately, the use of hard drugs has been introduced into primary school. The use of hard drugs goes hand in hand with cultism. We have done several sensitisation programmes on the effects of hard drugs. The walk against hard drugs is a campaign against the use of drugs. Stop selling drugs to our children, stop initiating our teenagers into drugs.”

The highlights of the walk were the performance of musical artists like Rock Steady and others.

Organisers and youths carried placards with different inscriptions like: “Bring back Festac to normal, yes we can, just walk no more drugs”, “Let’s stop drug abuse in Nigeria today,”

“Drug does not add value to your life, but death”, “Substance abuse kills, stop sales of hard drugs,” “Drug abuse and excessive alcohol intake can damage your lungs, kidney, and eventually lead to death,” “Youth of these generations say no to hard drugs,” “Hard drugs and substance intake kills your mind, body and soul,””Drug business is no business, learn a trade,” “Stop selling hard drugs and dangerous substances to our youths”, “Stop selling alcohol to underage”, “We can do this together, stop talking hard drugs,” “You were not born with hard drugs in your hands. You can do without it,”etc.