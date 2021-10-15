By Arogbonlo Israel

In a bid to deepen the fight against Coronavirus, United States is set to donate more than 17 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from its domestic supplies to the African Union.

President Joe Biden made the announcement Thursday, October 14, as he met with his Kenya counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta at the White House.

Vanguard understands this is Biden’s first one-on-one meeting with an African leader.

“We’re continuing our shared fight against COVID,” Biden said during the meeting.

The vaccine donation comes on top of the 50 million vaccines doses already donated by the United States to the African Union, Vanguard quoted the White House.

The 17 million J&J vaccines will be available for delivery immediately and will be delivered to the African Union within the coming weeks.

Kenyatta thanked Biden for assisting both Kenya and other African countries, saying that the US has ‘stepped up’ when it comes to vaccine donation and access to vaccines for other countries.

Vanguard News