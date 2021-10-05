In view of the rise in gender based violence cases in Nigeria, Unsub Africa is calling for an end to the scourge of violence against women and girls in Nigeria.

Unsub a mobile solution and initiative unveiled by the Centre for Civic Citizens Welfare and Community Development Africa(CWCDA) to provide multi-sectorial support to victims of gender based violence recognizes the dangers of domestic violence is Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

According to the project lead of the UNSUB Africa project Khadijah Awwal, “the major reason behind creating the UNSUB platform is to provide effective and efficient solutions to GBV response in Nigeria. It was also inspired by the ever-increasing number of of gender-based violence cases we were hearing of on a daily basis & we felt we needed to do something’’.

The Unsub mobile App works by allowing people sign in, report cases, seek help & also share with people who can provide the much needed help. It is important that people are enlightened about Gender based violence & Unsub was designed to grant easy access for download and use.

Research has shown nearly 3 to 10 Nigerian women have experienced physical and mental abuse. Likewise, statistics indicate that Gender based violence is prevalent in Nigeria and the vast majority of its victims range from the less educated, those who are forced into early marriages and so on.

Furthermore, Unsub Africa sees that sexual violence, against women & girls are the major components of gender-based violence and as a result there is a need for collective action to combat it.

In spite of the existence of platforms working against gender violence and government intervention, there is still more to be done, mainly in the areas of public, private and institutional collaborations in creating awareness and viable solutions.

Therefore, UNSUB is providing the connection between service providers and survivors, likewise creating support and easy access for individuals who need to speak up or report cases.

The aim of the campaign is also to create a wide network of volunteers who will come together for the same goal, as well-meaning Nigerians are ready to support survivors & give them a voice.

The platform is developed by The CANs foundation and the initiative is laudable as it is one that should be embraced by everyone. It is also important that the members of the society gets familiar with UNSUB Africa, download the application & play their part in combatting gender based violence.