The former Minister of Power and Steel during the Second Republic, Wantaregh Paul Unongo has received the Pacesetter Award, 2021, courtesy of the Benue Journalists Forum of Nigeria (BJFN).

Unongo, a one-time Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), was honoured by the Benue media group in recognition of his historic accomplishments as the “First Tiv University Lecturer in history.”

The award was presented to him by the National President of BJFN, Chief Joseph Saater Undu, at his Makurdi residence, on the occasion of his 86th birthday celebration on the 26th September, 2021.

The paramount Nigerian elder statesman and patriot is a celebrated intellectual, politician, philanthropist, role model and the spiritual leader of the Tiv nation.

In his remark after receiving the award, Unongo expressed gratitude over the honour done him by the BJFN and also thanked the group for finding him worthy of celebration.

According to Chief Undu, the choice of Unongo as the pioneer recipient of the prestigious Pacesetter Award was informed by his “positive impact” in the society over the years, especially his contribution to the development of psychology as a course of study in Nigerian universities through his expository journals, books and other publications.

“He’s said to be the first Tiv University Lecturer in history and the pioneer of Psychology Department at the University of Lagos, Akoka, after he was brought home from Canada by the Nigerian government as Consultant Psychologist during the Civil war.

Undu added that, the BJFN Pacesetter Award is an international concept, designed to identify, honour and celebrate Pacesetters globally who have carved a niche for themselves or have made positive history worthy of emulation and celebration.

This, according to him, will inspire the younger generation to work harder to achieve greatness in their chosen fields of endeavour.

“It will also help to put the records straight so that Pacesetters would be fully identified, honoured and celebrated for making history without any controversy about who was the first to achieve what,” said Undu.

The BJFN, is a voluntary Media Advocacy Organization, with membership drawn from practising professional journalists of Benue State extraction across Nigeria and beyond who have come together to add value to the state in the area of media reportage with the view to repositioning and promoting social inclusiveness, unity and peace across the State and its environs among other things.

The BJFN has Advisory Board comprising of eminent personalities. And since its inception in 2015, in Lagos, the BJFN has been in the vanguard of ensuring unity and peaceful coexistence among indigenes and residents of Benue state.

It has also embarked on a number of visitations to high profile personalities, such as Sen. Dr. (Engr.) Barnabas Gemade, who has represented the state in various managerial positions in both public and private organisations, among others to intimate them of its (BJFN) intentions and activities, where a number of them were deservedly honoured.