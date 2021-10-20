…Air, ground troops kill over 50 bandits in Kaduna State

By Chinonso Alozie, Ibrahim Hassan & Emmanuel Iheaka

Imo State Police Command yesterday confirmed the killing of two traditional rulers in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mike Abattam confirmed the killings which occurred at about 2:32 pm.

It was learned that the unknown gunmen who came in their vehicles and motorcycles, stormed a meeting of monarchs and shot two of them.

Vanguard gathered that after the killing, the gunmen drove away, while other monarchs and their drivers who struggled to escape, sustained injuries.

It was gathered that the attack was planned and that the assailants came based on the information that their victims were present at the meeting.

At press time last night, the identities of the monarchs who were allegedly shot dead were yet to be revealed but sources said the communities affected included Okwuodor and Ihebineowerri..

A source from one of the communities, said: “These guys have been terrorising the communities and Njaba Local Government Area. ”

It was gathered that the unknown gunmen had issued notices a long time ago that they would attack the communities and that traditional rulers would also be affected.

“These guys are not hidden. They are known by these community leaders. They come face to face and warned. If you want to know what I am telling you, drive along Njaba and Orlu town between 09:30 pm and 11:30 pm, you will see them moving freely in the night with their guns.

“Sometimes, you see them by 8 pm. They claim to be for the agitation for Biafra and that they want their territory. I am concerned that they overpowered these security agents. Something must be done about this,’’ a source said.

However, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Abattam, said: “Two traditional rulers were shot dead. They attacked them and ran away.

‘’I do not know if they died instantly there but it was confirmed that they were dead. I don’t have the names of these traditional rulers but when I get it, I will let you know.”

Meanwhile, A Helicopter Gunship belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Monday evening killed over 50 armed bandits in Saulawa-Farin Ruwa, a settlement in Kaduna State.

The criminals, who rode on several motorcycles, it was gathered, were advancing to stage an ambush on ground troops at Dogon Dawa and Damari communities in Birnin Gwari local government area of the State.

The State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed, yesterday that following extensive scans by the Airforce, “the bandits were spotted on five motorcycles, about 4km east of Saulawa, waiting to ambush the ground forces. They were engaged vigorously by the helicopter gunship, and were wiped out.”

“A second helicopter gunship joined the operations, and many more fleeing bandits were neutralized by precise strikes. An assessment revealed that more than 50 bandits were neutralized during the joint operation.”

