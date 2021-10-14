By Ugochukwu Alaribe

THE Assistant priest of St. Theresa Catholic Parish, Rev. Father Geoffrey Chimezie, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Umuahia, Abia State capital.

Vanguard gathered that the cleric was kidnapped along Enyiukwu road, Umuahia, after he had concluded the morning mass at St. Gabriel, Okpururie, Afaraukwu, which serves as an out-station of the St. Theresa Parish.

The gunmen forced him out of his car and sped off in their vehicle.

“The Priest was kidnapped along the Enyiukwu road, Afara. He usually goes to St. Gabriel, Okpriurie, Afaraukwu to conduct morning mass because Gabriel is still under St. Theresa’s Parish.He was on his way back when the incident happened. I don’t know if they were waiting for him on the road, but they forced him out of his Toyota Corolla car into their jeep and sped off. As at the moment, nobody has heard from him or his abductors,” the source said.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, Geoffrey Ogbonna, said the incident was yet to be reported to the Police and advised residents not to hesitate to report such matters to the Police.

