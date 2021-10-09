By Yinka Kolawole

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), an agency of the United Kingdom (UK) in partnership with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), has launched the Skills for Prosperity Nigeria (S4P-N), a programme targeted at enabling a new and inclusive pathway to career-oriented learning through an industry-led national apprenticeship and training system.

S4P-N is a two-year FCDO funded programme, that will provide technical support and capacity building interventions to improve, institutionalise and promote a National Apprenticeship and Training System under the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), a government agency under the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Executive Secretary, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Mrs Teju Abisoye, said that the partnership is critical to the overarching aim of the present administration towards building a 21st-century economy.

“We are excited about this partnership, as it aligns with the mandate of the agency to upskill at least 50,000 residents in Lagos; with this programme, we are optimistic that we are in the right direction towards achieving and surpassing this objective.”

In his goodwill message, Deputy High Commissioner, British Deputy High Commission Lagos, Mr Ben Llewellyn-Jones OBE stated: “We are elated that this programme aligns with the agenda of the current administration and will help produce disciplined, positive and instructive youths in Lagos State through the programmes’ detailed and well structured engagement processes”.

Also at the ceremony, Acting Team Lead, Skills for Prosperity Programme, Sybil Ferris, stated that “Skills for Prosperity is a United Kingdom funded programme implemented across nine African countries including Nigeria. This programme allows us to implement and institutionalize a formal apprenticeship and training system that supports enterprise development and provides youth with decent jobs.”

Vanguard News Nigeria