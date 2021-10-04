The Unity Advocacy Group, UAG, has urged well placed Nigerians to support the partnership between Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) aimed at catering for three million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

UAG said its investigation revealed that people living in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Abuja and other parts of the country welcome the project due to the trauma they go through.

DEPOWA and NCFRMI had recently inaugurated project ‘Zero Hunger’ on 30th September at the IDP Camp Durumi and Karu in Abuja and Keffi Nassarawa state simultaneously.

Since the launch of the project which will be replicated in the 6 Geo political zones of the country to tackle hunger, achieve food security, improve nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture in the country, DEPOWA President, Barr. (Mrs) Vickie Irabor Esq and Hajiya Iman Suilaman- Ibrahim, Honorable Federal Commissioner for NCFRMI and wife’s of other Service Chiefs have visited the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Kaduna.

During the visit, soldiers who were severely injured in the line of duty received several items including 30 wheelchairs, 10 of which have dual usage and can function electronically and manually, 4 in 1 defibrillators, inter locking nail set for fixing of fractured bones, and other hospital consumables.

UAG in a statement signed by its Converner Ifeanyi Aigbedion said the initiative is a morale booster especially to troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The group said the Project came at a time men and women of the Armed Forces of Nigeria are engaged in various operations to restore peace in volatile areas of the country, adding that it is a testimony of determination of the present leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to use non-kinetic methods to tackle the security challenges in the country.

The statement particularly hailed DEPOWA President Barr. Irabor for taking the care for less privileged, especially victims of crisis prone areas to a higher level since her assuming office.

The statement reads, “Barr Irabor has continued to acknowledge that so many military officers have put themselves on the line for the peace and security of the nation. She has also shown sympathy for families of those that died in service and to others who wounded and still receiving treatment.

“We are also encouraged by her words that injures sustained in combat speaks to the nation of the sacrifice of our military personnel.

“We at Unity Advocacy Group hail the initiative and urge well placed Nigerians to support DEPOWA in this laudable project. It will further encourage our troops to do more for the country.

“The Unity Advocacy Group further urge those perpetrating banditry and other crimes to repent and join DEPOWA in making our country a peaceful place.”