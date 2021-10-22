By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Two people have lost their lives while many others sustained various degrees of injuries in a fatal motor accident in Rivers state.

The accident happened around 7 am, Friday, occurred at Rumuji axis of the East-West road, Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

This came after a speeding vehicle had crushed a woman last week Friday, on the same junction.

It was gathered that two buses loaded with passengers were involved in the accident and that both collided while driving in the rain.

A source alleged that police at Rumuji Divisional Headquarters caused the development, noting that they had blocked one lane of the road, forcing commuters to be plying ‘oneway’.

The source noted that last Saturday, a moving vehicle had crushed a middle-aged woman on the same spot, calling on the Commissioner of Police in the state, Friday Eboka, to compel the station to unmount the roadblock.

Nyekachi Robinson, who witnessed the incident said two commercial buses coming opposite sides collided.

ALSO READ: Federal Fire Service records average of 15 accidents in Oyo State monthly

Robinson who is the spokesman of Odegu Agenda narrated that there have series of accidents within the axis, since personnel of Rumuji Police Divisional Headquarters blocked one side of the road resulting to road users using one-way lane against traffic rule.

He also called on relevant authorities and stakeholders to prevail on personnel of Rumuji Police Division to reopen the other side of the road to allow easy flow and avoid the one-way movement in a high way of such to avoid unnecessary accidents.

Robinson said: “Accident happened along this East-West road at Rumuji after the police stations. So far, two people have been confirmed dead and other persons are wounded.

“I think this thing has to do with the blockage of the road by the police, permanently blocked for a long time. A Series of accidents have been happening there. So I do not know how we bring this thing to the public so people will prevail on the police authority to unblock this road.

“Rumuji police station is not the only police station that was attacked during the era of crisis that blocked this road.

“Almost every day accidents happen on this road. Two buses collided this morning because one wanted to overtake because they are using one way instead of the double lane.

“And this thing has been happening it is just today’s own, almost on daily basis around this axis.”

However, the personnel at the station had since the unknown gunmen terrorizing South-East and South, attacked Rumuji Police station and killed two officers closed the session of the East West road by the police.

It would interest you to know that apart from Rivers State Police Command, Rumuji Police station, every other station which came under attack months ago by unknown gunmen that led to the blocking of roads have reopened the roads for users.

Vanguard News Nigeria