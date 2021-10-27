By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Federal Road Safety Corp, FRSC has confirmed, Tuesday, that two people have died in a fatal crash that occurred at Gubi Campus, along Bauchi-Kano federal highway.

Sector Commander, Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident to our Correspondent in an interview on Tuesday, said that one other person sustained injuries in the unfortunate crash.

He said the crash occurred on Monday, 25th October, 2021, at about 11.30am, involved four male adults, adding that two of them were killed while one of them sustained injuries and the last person escaped unhurt.

Explaining further, Abdullahi said that the accident was caused by speed violation, while also noting that one private vehicle, a commercial Toyota Camry and a private Jincheng motorcycle were involved in the crash.

“The crash happened yesterday, Monday, 25th October, 2021 involving two vehicles and a Jincheng motorcycle. The motorcycle was trying to avoid a pothole but unfortunately, he ran into the Toyota Camry which was coming in the opposite direction.

“Our men rushed there when we were informed, and rescued the victims to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi for treatment. It was in the hospital that two of them were certified dead by a medical doctor.

“The corpses were deposited at the ATBUTH mortuary while the injured was also being treated there,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria