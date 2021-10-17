By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Police in Rivers state have taken two suspects in custody for complicity in the display of pornographic content in a Port Harcourt electronic billboard.

Police Public Relations Officers, Rivers Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, in a Sunday evening statement on the development said both suspects have admitted complicity in the said offensive action.

Omoni state, “Rivers State Police Command has arrested the duo of Segun Emmanuel ‘m’ and Kingsley Benjamin ‘m’, Engineer and a Security man respectively of E-Motion and SHAEZ NG Ltd whose acts and omissions led to the display of a pornographic video on (LED) screen billboard at Garrison, Port Harcourt on 14/10/2021 at about 1800HRS.

ALSO READ: Labour disputes: Industrial Arbitration Panel to be upgraded to commission – FG

“The suspects who have confessed their complicity in the crime, are currently cooling their heels and helping the Police in investigation and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

“So far, the State is peaceful and everybody going about their lawful activities uninterrupted.”

The said pornographic content said to have popped on the billboard for some flitting 65 seconds had elicited mixed public reactions with some persons angry at the advert agency for the reckless appeal of the incident while others pitied the operators for perceived unintentional error.

Vanguard News Nigeria