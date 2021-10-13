By Godfrey Bivbere & Prisca Achonu

The Trade Union Congress, TUC, Monday visited some shipping companies in Lagos where it tasked the management of these companies to improve the welfare of their workers.

During the visit, the President of the TUC, Quadri Olaleye, urged shipping companies to pay more attention to the welfare of their members.

READ ALSO:Reps want oil benchmark at US$60 per barrel

He charged the management of the shipping companies to expand their operations to create room for more employment opportunities for Nigerians.

He stated: “Expansion means the creation of opportunities in different organisations for the employment of more workers thereby providing more job opportunities for individuals who will in turn result to an expansion in the businesses.

‘‘It is not the responsibility of the Government to create job opportunities, the responsibility of the Government is to provide an enabling environment that will aid the creation of these job opportunities by these companies”.