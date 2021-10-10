.

By Idowu Bankole

Tyson Fury, the Gypsy King, is looking at doing the double against Deontay Wilder, the bronze bomber, when both heavyweight boxers begin hostility later this morning at the T. Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, USA.

What we have seen in the past two bouts between the two have been, entertaining bouts, skills and brutality seeing both heavyweight kissing the canvass from a combination of tactical, sharp and precise heavy punches. but this heavyweight Trilogy would sure go down the memory lane as the best ever, if what the press conferences and past bouts from both boxers are anything to go by.

To write Wilder off tonight might be at anyone’s peril as the game of boxing has proven that a last-minute heavy-hitting punch can swing the bout in Favour of anyone throwing such punch.

In their press conference, Wilder said, “I am in the right state of mind, in great shape and I have learnt lessons from the last defeat”

Fury however is promising more fire and fury as the much talked about heavyweight bout approaches. Looking to win convincingly without leaving any doubt as to who really is champion.

Tyson Fury has never been the hunted but the hunter – This is the first time he will be defending his title- whether this will have an impact on this trilogy fight is to been seen as the bout begins.

Wilder, who isn’t used to be walking into the ring first, would be doing that this morning after relinquishing his title last February, after five years of reigning as a champion. Many believed that would have a Psychological impact on him when the trilogy bout begins but he has said his defeat made him mentally strong.

As history is about to be made, we keep our fingers crossed and expect to be entertained with a hot rivalry that will be not only a legacy fight but also the best heavyweight bout to be talked about in a decade.

Vanguard News Nigeria