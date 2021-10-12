By Ayo Onikoyi

Toke Makinwa continues to shine as the host of the season as she returns as the anchor of the much-awaited survival reality TV show, Gulder Ultimate Search.

You have to admire her work rate as she’s spent over a decade building herself up to this moment. She was relatively unknown in 2010 as the co-host of Rhythm FM’s Morning Drive Show, but now, it is undeniable that the ‘Radio Girl’ has come a long way.

Toke Makinwa has carved her path as a TV host beginning in 2010 when she anchored the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria beauty pageant. She also co-hosted Flytime TV’s 3 Live Chicks with the late Tosyn Bucknor and Oreka Godis. She began her Youtube channel, Toke Moments, in 2012, where she hosted several guests across all walks of life. In 2015, she co-hosted the Moments talk show on EbonyLife Television with Michelle Dede and Bolanle Olukanni.

READ ALSO: Toke Makinwa reveals ordeal after marriage breakup

All this led to her winning the NET Honours award for Most Popular Female Media Personality two years in a row. Fresh off Showmax’s The Buzz, an exclusive show into the happenings of the just concluded BBNaija Season 6, Toke Makinwa will be bringing all the excitement to Gulder Ultimate Search Season 12.

The show will air on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2) on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 pm till 9 pm, from October 16.

We look forward to Toke adding her unique flavour to the show, and as time has shown, she always gets the job done.