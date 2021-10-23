Tiwa Savage

*Thanks fans for overwhelming love shown her so far

Afro-beats singer, Tiwa Savage has finally broken her silence following her leaked sex tape that has since set social media agog.

The tape, which was leaked online Monday night, has sparked controversy on the internet with many Nigerians and fans blaming the mother of one, while others stood by her.

It was leaked after the sensational singer raised the alarm weeks back that someone was trying to blackmail her with the tape.

Following the release of the tape, Tiwa Savage has been in the eye of the storm, receiving serious bashing on social media.

While some posited that it was a publicity stunt that went wrong, others expressed disappointment in the queen of Afro-pop.

Popular Ghanaian songstress Belinda Nana Akua Amoako better known as Mzbel opined that the singer sacrificed her body to make her album with American artist Brandy trend on social media.

Apparently, social media has been very busy and chaotic for the past few days after the sex tape of Tiwa Savage leaked on the internet.

According to Mzbel,Tiwa released the video at this time because she wanted publicity for her new album, especially in the United States market.

For US-based Nigerian Gospel singer, D’lyte urged Tiwa Savage to use the lessons learnt from the scandal to bless the world again.

“For Tiwa @tiwasavage … You are strong , bold, and beautiful . This will pass and you will use the lessons to bless the world again and again.

“I stand by you. We are with you all the way and we love you,” D’lyte wrote on IG.

Cash that sh*t

Meanwhile, breaking her silence via Instagram yesterday, the ‘Somebody’s Son’ crooner posted a lovely photo of herself wearing a white pants suit and accompanied it with a cryptic message.

According to Tiwa’s caption, she was able to charge the scandal to her game and she would never speak on it again.

“Change that sh*t to the game and never speak on it again,” she wrote.

Also, in another post, the singer thanked her fans for the love and support they have shown to her.

“Thank you for the overwhelming love so far,”Tiwa wrote. d’þ

Recall that Tiwa had earlier in an interview with American OAP, Angie Martinez of Power 105.1, raised the alarm that she was being blackmailed by an unknown person with a sex tape

She had expressed concerns about what the blackmailer could do with the clip even as she claimed that the video was accidentally posted on Snapchat by her boyfriend who immediately deleted it.

However, amid the controversy generated by the leaked sex tape, Tiwa Savage has refused to be distracted as she dropped her short song to commemorate the first #EndSARS anniversary entitled “Who ordered the shooting” on Wednesday.

Reigniting the debate on “who ordered the shooting of protesters at the Lekki tollgate last year”, the embattled singer has called out the federal government in the short song to reveal who ordered the shooting of protesters.

“Don’t end our lives… We will not forget, this is not the end. Who gave the order, who gave the order? We’ll not forget…,”she could be heard singing.

She also accompanied the video with a terse post which read: “Who? 20.10.20”

Besides, in a post on her Instagram story, the singer also hinted that has acquired an expensive home courtesy of popular real estate giant, Sujimoto.

In the photo, she seemed to be in a meeting with representatives of the real estate company, as she had on a branded helmet.

She accompanied the post with the caption; “Buying bags is cute, but that @sujimoto81 real estate though. E choke.”

