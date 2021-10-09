Members of the Nigeria Diaspora for Aṣíwájú (NDA), have rejoiced over Friday’s return of Sen. Bola Tinubu who had been out of the country for more than two months.

Mr Ọmọ́gbọ́láhàn Babawale, Nigeria Coordinator of the NDA in a statement on Saturday said the affairs of men rest solely at God’s disposal Who determines and gives life and power to whoever He deemed fit.

NDA is a partisan group aimed at garnering support in the Diaspora and across the length and breadth of Nigeria for the actualisation of Tinubu presidency come 2023.

The group had its headquarters in London, United Kingdom.

“We will like to welcome back the most talked about, most sought after political juggernaut and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aṣíwájú Bọ́lá Ahmed Tinubú into the country.

“Social media along side conventional media have been awash with various news of your status in the last 65 days.

“It is with a grateful heart to the Most High God that you returned into your fatherland, healthier, stronger, and more agile to the chagrin of naysayers and cynics.

“Your return into the country will no doubt send a strong message to those who have or who are playing god that the affairs of men rest solely at God’s disposal,” he said.

He said Tinubu’s teeming supporters which spread across the country’s six geo-political zones could not wait to have him declare his intention for the 2023 presidential election.

“We are all on our mark, getting ready for the whistle to blow go,”Babawale said.

He added that the NDA was convinced by Tinubu’s visionary leadership, woven around the tripod of vision, passion and action.

He said this was measurable in terms of deliverables during his sway as the governor of Lagos State.

Babawale said the NDA could not wait to have Tinubu declare his intention to run for the presidency so that his foot soldiers would begin to comb every nook and cranny of the country for his leadership prowess and deliverable.

He prayed God to further grant Tinubu strength and good health ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

According to Babawale, Tinubu stood out as one politician with the best résumé to consolidate on the next level milestones of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.