By Luminous Jannamike

Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam, on Thursday, said that those who believed that Nigeria could break-up before 2023 would be terribly disappointed in the end.

Speaking in Abuja at a joint meeting with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (Youth Wing) and the National Council of Muslim Youths in Nigeria in Abuja, the NCPC boss said despite the pockets of agitation by secessionists in the South-East and South-West region, there was still hope for Nigeria’s survival.

“And those who continue to think that Nigerians can no longer look beyond their ethnic and religious differences and come together as one nation will be terribly disappointed. All hope is not lost in this country. God still has Nigeria at heart,” he said.

Pam noted that there may be disagreements, but the important thing was that some youths, who he described as the future of the country, we’re ready to contribute their quota towards resolving them.

According to him, “There may be disagreements and in all institutions, even at the family level there may be disagreements and issues. However, the key thing that makes life go on is our ability to resolve our crisis.

“No matter the disagreement, we will resolve these differences amicably. That is the area I commend our youths for coming together to see how some of these differences would be resolved and peace will reign in Nigeria.”

He commended the leadership of YOWICAN and NACOMYN and assured them that the Commission would support their joint initiative for peace, especially in troubled parts of the country.

Pam urged them to shun hard drugs and resist the overtures of unscrupulous politicians as the nation prepares for the 2023 general elections, saying, “No matter what anybody is saying the youths represent the vision and future of our country.

“You must shun hard drugs and desist from whatever that will destroy the future of our country. It is an ugly thing that the youths will become tools in the hands of desperate politicians.”

Earlier in his address, the National Chairman of CAN’s youth wing, Belusochukwu Enwere, said the delegation would lead by example and act as champions of Nigeria’s peace and unity irrespective of religious differences.

“The problem with Nigeria is a hydra-headed one ready to swallow the entire nation, but the country needs to remain as one indivisible nation. The time is now for us to make changes and move the country forward,” he said.

Speaking also, the President of NACOMYN, Sani Suleiman, called for a review of the curriculum to reflect the present realities in the country, stressing the need for subjects and courses on peace-building to be taught in schools.

According to him, something appeared to be wrong with the present narrative about our nationhood.

“Trust is now a big issue for our people, but all that has to change. We are one, and all we want is peace,” Suleiman added.