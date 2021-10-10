By Gabriel Olawale

The Tinubu Support Organisation, TSO, yesterday, insisted that they will not relent in persuading the National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to run for President in 2023.

The group, during a prayer session in Lagos to appreciate God for his quick recovery and return to the country hale and hearty, said God has shamed the prophet of doom who wished Tinubu dead.

Tinubu had returned to Nigeria on Friday night after several weeks undergoing knee surgery in the United States.

Speaking during the program, yesterday, which had in attendance political leaders, Christian and Muslim religious groups, and well-wishers, the Lagos State Coordinator of TSO, Akinduro Ibesanmi, said: “We thank God for His protection over our leader Asiwaju Tinubu who went abroad for medical check-up and returned back to the country safely. We thank God that the plan of the enemy did not come to pass.

"Our prayer is that, as he returned, everything he will be eating and places he will go, God should protect him. We also pray that he will agree to run for president. We masses believe he is

“Our prayer is that, as he returned, everything he will be eating and places he will go, God will protect him. We also pray that he will agree to run for the office of President of Federal Republic of Nigeria. We masses believe he is the one that can do it”.

Corroborating his views, the Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, said that while rumour of his death was spreading those that were Tinubu loyalists were busy praying that God should not take him now and that he should live beyond 100 years.

“Thanks to God that answered prayer. Our leader is back in the country healthy. Asiwaju is someone that has touched so many lives. Our prayer is that he will live long to touch many more lives. We also pray that our aspiration for him to be our next president will come to pass”, Ayinde said.

“We also pray that Nigeria will not be tough, God will grant Buhari and Babajide Sanwo-Olu wisdom to rule the country and state respectfully”.

Also, the Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, described Tinubu as the only progressive-minded leader in the country, saying Tinubu is passionate about Nigeria’s developpment.

According to her, he has not for once relent in contributing his quota to the development of the country and that is why I will always follow him.

She noted that the development currently been witnessed across Lagos were part of his blueprint he produced while serving as the governor of the state.

“I remember that many states created additional local governments but some backed out from the struggle after they were threatened by former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, but the only person that stood his ground and argued the issue logically was Tinubu. And today, many have been employed through these councils, is that not another means of reducing the rate of unemployment in the country particularly Lagos State.

“I want to assure you, Asiwaju, that we are behind you. We know that some people will kick against the plan for you to become resident, but we want to assure you that we are solidly behind you”, Arobieke added.’’

