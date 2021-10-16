By Bassey Ekaette

With over 15 films (International and local) in her career, filmmaker Ololade Ebong continues to prove herself as one of contemporary cinema’s most empathetic and skilled chroniclers of Nigerian youth.

Ololade’s ability to write and direct such tender films has long been bolstered by her interest in casting them with fresh new talents, all the better to sell the veracity of her stories and introduce moviegoers to emerging actors worthy of big attention.

She is one of the filmmakers who aren’t just directing independent features, but are also acting, directing alongside major Nollywood franchises.

She continued to prove that immense talent is not bound by gender, race, or any other classification.

Her most recent production, Ipin Mi promised to be another hit blockbuster that will surely shock the industry. The story line, cast and content are superb for general viewing. It considers a situation where a young woman had to choose between her husband and her mother amidst metaphysical factors affecting her family.

Ololade is an artist from Lagos/Oyo States and the MD/CEO of Speed Film Production, a production outfit that has produced some indigenous movies such Ife – Aimo, Ipin Mi (1 & 2), etc.

Interestingly, she has been observed to be shooting back to back in locations in Ogun and Oyo States. Currently, City people are informed that she is back in the studio to tidy up the production processes for Omo -odo, Slaves, and some television series.

Her hard work has endeared relevant entertainment organizations (internationally & locally) necessary industry recognitions such Cannes in France, WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival in Texas, Los Angeles Cinema Festival of Nollywood in California, African International Film Festival in Nigeria, California’s women’s Film Festival and the City People Awards in 2019 as well as 2021 for ‘Best New Producer of the year’.