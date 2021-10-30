Award-winning gospel music artist, Adeola Adebisi Oyinbo, better known as De-Ola has dropped her much anticipated body of work, an EP titled ‘The One’.

Speaking on the new project, the fast rising music minister, songwriter, vocalist, and an anointed worship leader making rounds in the gospel music industry in Africa, Pacific Islands, and beyond, revealed how the Holy Spirit inspired the EP.

“Every song I have ever written comes from the place of prayers. I will hear the Spirit of God ministering to my Spirit. For instance, I remember the Spirit of God telling me ‘I have blessed you, therefore, go forth and show my praise to the entire world.’ Then I shouted aloud ‘yes, yes, I will live and not die to show forth your praise’. So that’s why I titled the EP The One”, She said.

De-Ola whose unique style and distinct voice has earned her hit songs such as ‘He is God’, ‘He is Coming Back Again’, ‘Faith the Answer, ‘You are here’ and many others, believes the songs on the EP will be a blessing to every home. She said, “This song will be a major blessing in every home, and just like the Lord said to me “every tongue shall testify”; so I strongly believe it will do that which the Lord talks about. So, ‘The One’ EP is out to bless lives.”

Speaking further, she revealed what’s next for her, saying, “I’m passionate about reaching out to the indigent children, the needy in the society and the unsaved. Last year, I led a campaign with the ImpactOne Initiative to provide potable water (Borehole Water) to the Pakuro community in Asese, Ogun State. Next year, I plan to consolidate on this. I will be organising different evangelical crusades for the purpose of reaching the needy in the society and changing lives all around the world for Jesus. This is so important because Jesus is coming very soon and we must reach everyone for the time is indeed, short.”