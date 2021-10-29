“Soul of profound, infectious dancing and a feel-good vibe”

That’s how Vybz Empress describes herself as a DJ. Born Janel Monah, having grown up in Brooklyn, NY on her father’s combination of classic Reggae music, Lovers Rock, Soca; all which became infused with her own love for both Hip-Hop and R&B, Vybz Empress ended up with quite an array of musical influence.

Her Guyanese background has given Vybz Empress a different perspective/swag and it is expressed through her mixes/music.

Traditional is not the word to describe Vybz Empress’ style when it comes to djing. Not only can she rock any crowd with her vybz , she also creates original music & CLASSIC REMIXES in the studio. Her latest single “Grind” featuring afrobeat sensation Jaywillz, is heating up in the streets of Nigeria. While a classic Vybz Empress remix consists of two or more selected tracks fused together, some dj sound effects with some original rap vocals from the queen herself, Vybz Empress.

Today, this translates into sets where she picks apart and infuses together all the pieces of this music that she loves best.

A very active member of her local community, Vybz Empress is no stranger to the ups-and-downs of the music scene. Though she loves playing in nightclubs, patios and special events, her love for music goes beyond the spectrum of mixing tunes. As a producer and promoter, she has found plenty of ways to express herself musically. Not only has she moved crowds locally but internationally as well. From Canada to Jamaica to Nigeria, Vybz Empress has left her presence on a great deal of individuals, thus calling herself “The International Vybz Empress”.

As we enter the 4th quarter Vybz Empress will be going on a promo tour in Nigeria & Ghana beginning in December. She will be spreading her beautiful vibes through music, content & events. Nigerian legend Felix Duke, creator of the Creative Industry Group, gained interest in Vybz Empress during her short visit back in June of 2021 & invited her to the Creative Industry Group Festival in February of 2022.

Also, during her trip, Vybz Empress will be hosting multiple events, specifially a very special artist showcase on New Years Eve. Get ready Nigeria & Ghana, Vybz Empress is here to stay.

CONTACT +2349082331977, [email protected]

Mobile Website: https://beacons.ai/vybzempress

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vybzempress/

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/vybzempress