In preparation for the maiden edition of The Humour Awards (THA), scheduled to hold November 14th 2021, the nomination list defining various humorous acts in the industry has been released.

The awards to be given are in 20 categories with 14 of the categories unveiled to the public. The remaining six categories yet to be released are honorary categories to be decided by THA panel of judges and made public on the day of the event.

However, five of the 14 categories made open will be determined by the panel of judges also. The remaining nine categories are open to the public for voting.

The maiden edition’s top-nominated acts are Funke Akindele and Basketmouth with three scores each in separate categories.

Here are the nominees below:

REVELATION OF THE YEAR

1. Aproko

2. Mr Funny

3. Zicsaloma

4. Brainjotter

5. Nasboi

6. Tomama

STANDUP COMEDIAN OF THE YEAR

1. Kenny Blaq

2. MC Acapella

3. MC Edo Pikin

4. Chuks D General

5. Real Warri Pikin

6. Destalker

BEST MALE ONLINE SKITMAKER

1. Broda Shaggi

2. Mr Macaroni

3. Josh2funny

4. Lasisi Elenu

5. Nedu

6. Nasty Blaq

BEST FEMALE ONLINE SKITMAKER

1. Taaooma

2. Mz Gabbie

3. Maraji

4. Tomama

5. Nons Miraj

THE HUMOUR AWARDS FANS FAVORITE

1. AY

2. Mr Macaroni

3. Taaooma

4. Akpororo

5. Funke Akindele

6. Broda Shaggi

SITCOM OF THE YEAR

1. My Flatmates

2. Jenifa’s Diary

3. The Johnsons

4. Papa Ajasco

BEST MUSIC COMEDIAN

1. Kenny Blaq

2. Josh2funny

3. Woli Agba

4. Emmaohmagod

HUMOUR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

1. Don Jazzy

2. Dino Melaye

3. OTB

4. Soso Soberekon

MOST CREATIVE STANDUP COMEDY SHOW

1. Bovi Man on fire (2019)

2. Lord of the ribs (2019)

3. Alibaba’s January 1st Concert (2020)

4. AY Live Lagos edition (2021)

5. Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq (2019)

6. Dr Smile Unusual Abeokuta edition (2021)

BEST CARTOON ILLUSTRATOR

1. Mike Asukwo

2. Dada Adekola

3. Bennett Omeke

4. Albert Ohams

BEST COMEDY KID

1. Emmanuella

2. Ikorodu Bois

3. Sabi Boy

4. Intelligent Tope

BEST COMEDY ANIMATION

1. House of Ajebo

2. Ghenghen shows

3. Inspirational quotes by Basket Mouth/Buchi

BEST COMEDY CLUB

1. Unknot your tie by Omobaba

2. Jokes Dat Mattaz by Destalker

3. Humourality by Asiri

4. Angel D Laff – phcomedyclub

5. Capital Comedy club by Shortcut, MC Bob and MC Papi

BEST COMIC ACTOR

1. Falz (for Chief Daddy)

2. Funke Akindele (for Omo Ghetto)

3. Buchi (for My Flatmates)

4. Odunlade Adekola (for Saamu Alajo)

5. Imeh Bishop (for Unroyal)

6. Okey Bakassi (for My Flatmates)

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD

Recipients will be made public on the day of the event.

AFRICAN RECOGNITION AWARD

Recipients will be made public on the day of the event.

BRAND RECONIGITION AWARD

Recipients will be made public on the day of the event.

HUMANITARIAN COMEDIAN OF THE YEAR

Recipients will be made public on the day of the event.

HALL OF FAME

Recipients will be made public on the day of the event.

POSTHUMOUS AWARD

Recipients will be made public on the day of the event.

The Maiden edition of The Humour Awards is set to hold in Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos-Nigeria.