Synagogue must not die, cries boxing champ, Apostle Oboh

Ex-British and Commonwealth boxing champion turned Apostle for Christ, Peter Oboh, has said that The Synagogue Church of All Nations must not be allowed to die, lamenting that it was very sad and very sorrowful in the eyes of God and man for the church to to be shut for political reasons just under five months after the passing of the Founder, Prophet T. B. Joshua.

Oboh said it was worth remembering that the Bible when the good Shepherd is killed all the flock will scatter.

His words: “I advise all ministers of God to always train the next person meant for the position and let it be well known to all the churches and let the new leader starts mentoring the next man to be the leader.

“The appointed leader must be carefully observed to know if he’ll be up to the task. If not capable then correction can be made over the issue of leadership.”

He said any organisation that takes six steps forward and six steps backward will never be able to make it.

The boxing champion turned-cleric said: “We have a lot to learn from Jesus. Note that while Jesus was on earth, he allowed his apostles to function in power.

“Not just that, he made the whole church to know that Apostle Simon Peter is the very one that will take over from him.

“While Jesus was on earth with his apostles, he nurtured them with the secret of his ministry, which is obedience to God.

“He allowed them to function as leader, so when he is no more with them in flesh they can continue from where he stopped.

“One thing we must learn is that Jesus and Simon Peter were not related. It is not all the time a family member of the late leader of a church must take over.

“We must remember that church funds do not really belong to the pastors, but the public.

“Anything that directly belongs to the pastor, his family have right over.”

