

By Ozioruva Aliu

The crisis of integration of new members that came with Governor Godwin Obaseki from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continued as some leaders of the PDP in Edo North Thursday announced the suspension of the Vice President of the PDP South-South, Chief Dan Orbih from the party.



Also suspended from the party is the State Secretary of the party, Hilary Otsu.

A communique issued at the end of its meeting at the PDP Secretariat in Auchi, Etsako West local government area said they also suspended the Edo North Senatorial Chairman of the party, Hon Samuel Saiki and the local government chairmen of five out of the six councils that make up Edo North.

Etsako West local government area does not currently have elected exco of the party.



But dismissing the actions, State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare said the said suspension should be disregarded as it is of no consequence.



Part of the communique signed by 15 leaders from the six local government areas that make up the zone said Orbih was frustrating the efforts of the governor to harmonize the party by leading the other suspended persons to boycott the recent stakeholders meeting called by Obaseki.

It reads “Having x-rayed recent developments in the state chapter of the PDP in Edo State it has become imperative to save our great party from imminent collapse and instill discipline in the hierarchy.



“We also view with serious concerns all the moves by Chief Dan Orbih, the Senatorial Chairman and the 5 Party Chairmen from Akoko-Edo, Etsako Central, Etsako East, Owan East and Owan West to truncate all efforts being made by Mr. Governor to have a harmonized party structure across the State. it is no longer secret that Chief Dan Orbih who had earlier sponsored some persons to go to court against the leader of the Party

“As leaders of the party from the zone, we view this as an act of gross misconduct and, a violation of the party’s constitution and by extension, an act of antiparty activities.



“In view of the above, a vote of no confidence and suspension was passed

on Chief Dan Orbih, the State Secretary of the PDP, Senatorial Chairman and the 5 PDP LGA Chairmen in Edo North.”

Vanguard News Nigeria