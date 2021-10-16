Student drowns in borrow pit in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha – Ughelli

A student of Government Technical College, Ogor, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, ThankGod Emumirigwe, on Friday, drowned in a borrow pit close to the school premisis.

Sources said the deceased who was of the Mechanical Department, died while bathing in the borrow pit after a grass cutting excerise.

“The students of the school were doing labour (grass cutting) and when they finished working at about 11 am, some of them went to the borrow pit to freshen up.

“As they were bathing, it was discovered that the boy was drowning and some of the students who were with him brought him out and then alerted the school authority on the incident,” source who craved anonymity said.

The source said the deceased died as he was being taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the source, the incident sparked protest by students of the school who vandalized some buildings in the school.

Confirming the incident yesterday, Police Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mr. Bright Edafe said “It was a Sudden Unnatural Death, SUD

“He died in a pond at the school’s premises while doing labour. He was working. He died while on his way to the hospital”.

Vanguard News Nigeria