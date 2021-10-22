Sterling Bank Plc, has become the first African corporate organization to power its headquarters with the Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) energy technology as its primary source of energy.

Dele Faseemo, Group Head, Energy, at Sterling Bank who disclosed this in a statement said the major milestone is a demonstration of the Bank’s commitment to its vision of concentrating investment under its programme on five sectors that can impact the economy remarkably.

The sectors under the programme termed, HEART, are Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

According to him, “The building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) project is being undertaken in Lagos, Nigeria following the official nod received from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and the relevant agency of the Lagos State Government; and an Agreement signed between Sterling Bank and PriVida Power Limited, a Nigerian-based international energy company. The specialized BIPV panels will be supplied by Onyx Solar, a solar energy company founded in Ávila, Spain, and a global leader in the manufacturing of transparent photovoltaic (PV) glass for buildings.”